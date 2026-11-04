James Talarico flips Texas Senate seat in historic victory for Democrats in US midterm election

Washington:

Democrat James Talarico has scripted a historic political victory in Texas, defeating Republican Ken Paxton in the US Senate race and ending his party's decades-long struggle to win a Senate seat in the traditionally Republican state. The 37-year-old's stunning victory marks a major setback for President Donald Trump, whose endorsement of Paxton failed to protect the Republican stronghold. According to media projections, Talarico has secured the Texas Senate seat previously held by Republican John Cornyn. He will become the first Democrat elected to the US Senate from Texas since 1988, ending a 38-year drought for the party in one of America's most important Republican bastions.

The outcome is particularly significant because Texas has consistently backed Republican candidates in recent elections. Talarico's win also strengthens the Democratic Party's position in its battle to regain control of Washington's legislative chambers midway through Trump's second presidential term. A former middle school teacher and Presbyterian seminarian, Talarico is a four-term member of the Texas House of Representatives. At 37, he is also set to become the youngest member of the US Senate.

Trump's backing of Ken Paxton fails as Talarico pulls off Texas upset

The Texas Senate contest became one of the most closely watched and expensive battles of the 2026 US midterm elections. Talarico defeated Paxton, the state's Attorney General, who had secured the Republican nomination with Trump's backing.

Paxton's candidature had raised concerns among several Republican leaders, who believed that his political and legal controversies could make it difficult for the party to retain the seat. Their preferred candidate was incumbent Senator John Cornyn, who eventually lost the Republican primary runoff to Paxton after Trump endorsed his rival. The Republican leadership's concerns proved significant as Talarico managed to attract support beyond the traditional Democratic voter base.

The campaign also became a referendum on Paxton's record and controversies, including his 2023 impeachment by the Texas House over allegations of abusing his office to benefit a political donor. He was subsequently acquitted by the state Senate. He has also faced a securities fraud case and a federal corruption investigation that did not result in charges.

How Talarico's campaign challenged Republican dominance

Talarico's campaign strategy played a crucial role in his breakthrough victory. Rather than relying entirely on traditional party messaging, he focused on issues affecting ordinary Americans, including the rising influence of billionaires in politics and the growing concentration of wealth and power.

He also built a strong social media presence, particularly through TikTok videos that attracted millions of views. His criticism of wealthy political donors, including billionaire Elon Musk, became a prominent feature of his campaign. Musk, who lives in Texas, had spent heavily in support of Paxton, making the influence of wealthy donors another important talking point in the contest. Talarico's ability to reach voters beyond the traditional Democratic base helped him turn a challenging contest into a historic victory.

Democrats regain control of US Senate, House race remains undecided

Talarico's victory is part of a broader Democratic resurgence in the 2026 US midterm elections. Democrats have regained control of the US Senate after winning several closely contested races in traditionally Republican states, dealing a major blow to Trump's political agenda. The Associated Press reported that the party's victories were fuelled by voter dissatisfaction over rising prices, inflation, the war in Iran and concerns about government corruption. Democrats have also made significant gains in the House of Representatives, flipping several Republican-held seats. However, the race for control of the House remains undecided, with votes still being counted. The change in Senate control is particularly significant for Trump, as Democrats will now have greater power to scrutinise his administration, influence legislative decisions and challenge his nominees.

(With inputs from AP)

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