Jake Sullivan accuses Trump of harming US-India ties to benefit Pakistan business interests Former US NSA Jake Sullivan has accused Donald Trump of harming US-India ties to benefit his family's business interests in Pakistan, warning of broader strategic consequences.

New Delhi:

Former US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has accused President Donald Trump of damaging America's strategic relationship with India to favour his family's business interests in Pakistan. Speaking to the YouTube channel MeidasTouch, Sullivan said Trump's actions have caused 'huge strategic harm' to the United States by sidelining the important partnership with India, which is critical for technology, economic cooperation, and countering China.

US-India relations undermined

Sullivan emphasised that the US and India have made “significant progress” over the years in building a bipartisan relationship, rooted in shared democratic values and strategic interests. However, Trump’s decision to prioritise ties with Pakistan—largely driven by business deals involving the Trump family—has jeopardised this progress. “Because of Pakistan’s willingness to do business deals with the Trump family, he (Trump) has thrown the India relationship over the side,” Sullivan stated.

Tensions rise over India's Russia ties

Relations between India and the US deteriorated further after the Trump administration imposed punitive tariffs on Indian goods, citing India's continued import of Russian oil and defence equipment amid Western sanctions. Trump renewed his criticism on social media, calling the trade ties 'a totally one-sided disaster' and accusing India of buying most of its oil and military products from Russia. His aides also targeted India for allegedly profiteering from Russian crude, allegations that added to diplomatic friction.

Trump's growing ties with Pakistan

While tensions with India escalated, Trump's ties with Pakistan warmed. Earlier this year, his family's cryptocurrency firm, World Liberty Finance (WLF), signed agreements with the Pakistan Crypto Council to boost blockchain investments. In July, Trump announced a trade deal with Pakistan and pledged US assistance to develop Pakistan's 'massive oil reserves.' This came just after hosting Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House, where discussions included trade and economic development.

Strategic impact on US alliances

Sullivan warned that Trump's approach undermines US reliability as an ally. “Our word should be our bond. Our friends should be able to rely on us, and that has always been our strength,” he said. The fallout from the strained US-India relationship has broader repercussions, potentially weakening America’s partnerships globally and prompting countries to hedge against US unpredictability.

As US foreign policy faces these challenges, experts highlight the need to restore trust and balance in critical alliances to safeguard America’s strategic interests in South Asia and beyond.