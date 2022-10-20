Jakarta: Giant dome collapses after fire engulfs Islamic Centre Grand Mosque | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Giant dome of Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque collapses

Jakarta: The giant dome of the Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in Indonesia's Jakarta collapsed on Wednesday after a major fire engulfed the mosque.

Officials said there were no reports of injuries or casualties in the incident.

Videos circulating on social media showed moment when the dome of the mosque collapsed. Firefighting officials could be seen hiding and taking shelter as the massive structure came down.

Clouds of flames and smoke were seen billowing from the mosque's dome just before it collapsed.

Reports said the mosque was undergoing renovation work at the time of the incident.

Firefighters were alerted about the blaze shortly after 3 pm (Indonesia time), with at least 10 fire engines being dispatched to the scene, Indonesia media reported.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

Local media police were interrogating contractors working in the building.

Apart from the mosque, the Islamic Centre complex also houses educational, commercial and research facilities.

(With inputs from ANI)

