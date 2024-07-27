Jaishankar urges global action against terrorism at ASEAN Forum, asserts 'strong support for unity'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar at right and Myanmar Permanent Foreign Secretary Aung Kyaw Moe attend the 14th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers session of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers Meeting in Vientiane, Laos.

At the 31st ASEAN Regional Forum in Vientiane, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed the necessity for the international community to take a robust stance against terrorism in all its forms. He called for dismantling terror sanctuaries and UN-proscribed terrorism financing networks and tackling cybercrime.

Support for ASEAN unity and Indo-Pacific outlook

Jaishankar reiterated India's strong support for ASEAN unity and centrality, as well as the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP). He highlighted the synergy between India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and the AOIP, stressing the importance of maritime safety, security, and the peaceful resolution of disputes following international law, particularly UNCLOS 1982.

Importance of international cooperation

In his remarks, Jaishankar emphasised that international cooperation is essential for securing global commons and delivering global goods. He noted that issues such as Covid, conflict, and climate change require cooperative solutions across economic, political, technological, and connectivity spheres.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Participated at the 31st ASEAN Regional Forum #ARF in Vientiane today. Highlighted that: Covid, Conflict and Climate highlight our predicament today. Solutions can only emerge through Cooperation - economic, political, technological and connectivity. Neither the deployment of new technologies nor the interdependence of globalization must be unfairly leveraged. Only international cooperation can ensure that the global commons is secure and global goods are delivered. Be robust in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, dismantle terror sanctuaries and UN-proscribed terrorism financing networks and tackle cybercrime. #ARF can make a difference."

Quad's role in regional stability

Jaishankar pointed out that the Quad complements ASEAN-led mechanisms, contributing to regional stability, security, and prosperity through people-centric benefits. He affirmed India's commitment to ASEAN Regional Forum activities in the coming years.

"Strong support for ASEAN unity, centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP). Synergy between India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and the AOIP. Recognise the importance of maritime safety and security, freedom of navigation and overflight and peaceful resolution of disputes in the region, in accordance with international law, especially UNCLOS 1982. Quad complements ASEAN-led mechanisms in their effort to make the region stable, secure and prosperous through delivery of people-centric benefits. India remains steadfast in our commitment to contributing to #ARF activities over the coming years," Jaishankar posted on X.

Bilateral and regional discussions

On the sidelines of the forum, Jaishankar held bilateral meetings with various counterparts, including Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues. He also addressed the trafficking of Indian nationals through cyber scam centres with the Prime Minister of Laos and the Foreign Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand, appreciating their cooperation in rescue and relief efforts.

Engagement with global leaders

Jaishankar's engagements included meetings with foreign ministers from South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and the European Union, discussing regional and global issues.

In a series of posts on X, Jaishankar shared insights from his participation at the forum, underscoring the importance of international collaboration to address global challenges.

Also read | PM Modi likely to visit Ukraine next month amid peace efforts, first trip since Russia's invasion