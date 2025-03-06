Jaishankar on China: 'Peace, tranquility in border areas vital for relationship to flourish' Jaishankar emphasised that any disruption or instability along the border would inevitably affect the direction and momentum of diplomatic engagements between the two nations. His remarks come at a time when both countries continue to navigate complex geopolitical challenges.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has emphasised India's desire for a stable and balanced relationship with China, where New Delhi's interests are respected and its sensitivities acknowledged. Speaking at Chatham House, a prominent policy institute in London, Jaishankar highlighted the challenges in achieving such equilibrium while maintaining peace along the border.

"The key issue is how to create a stable equilibrium and transition into the next phase of equilibriums. We want a stable relationship where our interests are respected, our sensitivities are recognised, and where it works for both of us. That is really the main challenge in our relationship," he stated.

'Border stability key to India-China ties'

Reflecting on the past four decades, Jaishankar pointed out that the fundamental assumption guiding India-China ties has been the importance of peace and tranquillity in border areas. He underlined that any instability along the border would inevitably impact the overall trajectory of bilateral relations. His remarks come at a time when tensions between the two Asian giants have remained high following border skirmishes and diplomatic challenges. India has consistently maintained that restoring peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is crucial for fostering a productive relationship with Beijing.

"There was a certain context for why relations between India and China were disrupted, and the context was what China did along the Line of Actual Control in 2020 and the situation which continued after that. Now, in October 2024, we were able to resolve many of the urgent issues, the pending issues, pertaining to what we call the disengagement of troops who had been deployed up front. So after that, you know, there was a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi in Kazan, and I myself met Foreign Minister Wang Yi, our national security advisor and our foreign secretary have visited China," he said.

'Discussions underway for stability and cooperation'

The External Affairs Minister also shared that the two countries are discussing steps to see how the relationship can go in a more predictable, stable, and positive direction. "So, the resumption of pilgrimage to Mount Kailash, the direct flights between the two countries, the journalists' issues- all these are being discussed, but there are some other issues. For example, we had a mechanism for Trans-border rivers. That mechanism had stopped because the relationship was very badly disrupted after 2020. So we looking at this package... it's hard. You know, obviously, we would like to see it done sooner rather than later. And then we will see what happens", Jaishankar said.

'India-China has very unique relationship'

On being asked about the kind of relationship India wants with China, EAM said, "We have a very unique relationship. First, we are the only two countries in the world with over a billion people. Both of us have a long history, with ups and downs over time. Today, both countries are on an upward trajectory; here is the challenge, and we are also direct neighbours. The challenge is that as any country rises, its balance with the world and its neighbours changes. When two countries of this size, history, complexity, and this consequence rise in parallel, they interplay with each other".

The Indian minister also spoke on several other issues, including Kashmir, the internationalisation of the Rupee, the role of the dollar in the international economy, and the position of BRICS countries around it. Jaishankar is on an official visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland from March 4 to 9 to provide renewed impetus to India's friendly ties with both the UK and Ireland.

(With inputs from ANI)