Jaishankar reaffirms strong India-Russia ties, says 'New Delhi immensely values its relations with Moscow'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday underscored that "India immensely values its relation with Russia," as he asserted that both countries share a common priority to further enhance the special and privileged strategic partnership. Reaffirming the enduring ties between New Delhi and Moscow, Jaishankar said, "India and Russia have demonstrated an exceptional ability to adapt and find new opportunities for mutual benefit and for contributing to regional and global stability and prosperity." He also emphasised that "India immensely values its relations with Russia."

Jaishankar highlights "the deep hisotrical roots" of India-Russia ties

The External Affairs Minister, who was addressing the "Russia and India: Towards a New Bilateral Agenda" conference through a video message, also highlighted the resilience of the bond between the two nations. He said the India-Russia ties are based on the "deep historical roots" and a "long tradition of trust and mutual respect" that continues to "expand and deepen in the backdrop of a dynamic world order."

While acknowledging traditional pillars like energy, defence, and civil-nuclear cooperation, Jaishankar noted emerging areas of collaboration such as trade, technology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, connectivity, and the digital economy as "new points of collaboration".

"Our diplomatic engagement continued to be marked by frequent high-level exchanges, robust institutional mechanisms and a commitment to each other's core interests," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar reiterated the goal of boosting bilateral trade between both countries, as he said, "India and Russia have set a target of increasing bilateral trade to USD 100 billion by 2030."

Russian Foreign Minister confirms Putin's acceptance of PM Modi's invitation to visit India

Meanwhile, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, while addressing the conference, confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be visiting India upon the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian news agency TASS reported.

Lavrov said that India is currently making arrangements for the visit of the Russian President.

"[Russian] President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit from the Indian head of government. A visit by the Russian head of state to the Republic of India is currently being prepared," Lavrov said, as quoted by Russian News Agency Tass.

