EAM Jaishankar reaches Bangladesh to participate in Indian Ocean Conference, receives warm welcome

Jaishankar in Bangladesh: As the Union External Affairs Minister set off on a three-nation tour, S Jaishankar on Thursday evening reached Bangladesh to participate in the sixth edition of the Indian Ocean Conference. Upon his arrival, the External Affairs Minister was welcomed by his Bangladeshi counterpart Md. Shahriar Alam. Jaishankar is on a three-nation tour during which he will visit Bangladesh, Sweden and Belgium.

"Reached Dhaka. Thank Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh @MdShahriarAlam for the warm welcome. Look forward to meeting colleagues and friends from across the world at the Indian Ocean Conference," he tweeted.

According to the information, the Indian Ocean Conference will be attended by the President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun, Vice President of Maldives Faisal Naseem, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and several ministers from across the world.

After Bangladesh, Jaishankar to travel Sweden

From Bangladesh, Jaishankar will travel to Sweden. This will be his first visit as EAM to the Nordic country and comes at a time when India and Sweden are celebrating 75 years of establishing diplomatic relations. Sweden currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. According to a Ministry of External Affairs release, Jaishankar will participate in the second EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum (EIPMF) in Sweden.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar will also hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of several countries on the margins of EIPMF. During his stay, he will call on leadership in Sweden and meet with key ministers. He will also participate in the inaugural session of the India Trilateral Forum (India, Europe and the US) with his Swedish counterpart.

Jaishankar's bilateral engagements in Belgium

In the last leg of the visit, EAM will visit Brussels for bilateral engagements with Belgian and EU officials. He will also attend the first Ministerial Meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council along with Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.

(With ANI inputs)

