Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister in Johannesburg, discusses Kailash Mansarovar yatra, other issues The meeting between S Jaishankar and Wang Yi comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts between India and China to address bilateral issues and regional challenges.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Johannesburg. "The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Johannesburg provided an opportunity to meet CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi of China this morning on its sidelines," Jaishankar posted on X, sharing some pictures of the meeting.

"The two ministers (foreign ministers of India and China) reviewed developments in a bilateral relationship since the last meeting in November. Specifically, the management of peace and tranquillity in border areas, Kailash Mansarovar yatra, flight connectivity and travel facilities were discussed," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

External Affairs Minister is in Johannesburg on a two-day visit to South Africa to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. The meeting comes amid efforts to normalise the relationship between India and China which saw a low post the Galwan clash 2020.

On Thursday, addressing the G20 session titled 'Discussion on the Global Geopolitical Situation', Jaishankar said the G20 is an important expression of the world’s growing multi-polarity.

"The global geopolitical situation remains difficult by any definition. Some of it is the accumulated challenges of the Covid pandemic, conflict situations, financial pressures, food security and climate concerns," he said.

G20's ability to harmonise viewpoints key to advancing global agenda: Jaishankar

Earlier, highlighting the complexities of the current geopolitical landscape, Jaishankar said the G20's ability to harmonise viewpoints is key to advancing the global agenda.

"Looking ahead, differential progress on Artificial intelligence and Electric vehicles, space, drones or green hydrogen have clear geopolitical implications," he said.

G20 captures the "diversity of our interests, cultures and outlook," Jaishankar said, adding, for this very reason, its ability to harmonise viewpoints is key to advancing the global agenda.

He said the "polarisation" of recent years has created visible stress and distorted priorities.

"What we could do was, to somehow, find enough common ground to safeguard this institution. Today, the imperative is to go beyond that," Jaishankar said.

He also presented India’s position on West Asia, maritime security, Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific and UN reforms.

As the premier forum for international economic cooperation, the G20 plays a critical role in steering the global economy through the significant challenges it faces.

The members of the G20 are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, the African Union and the European Union.

(With PTI inputs)

