Jaishankar meets Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, extends support for China's SCO Presidency

Beijing:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing and noted the improvement in bilateral ties. He also expressed confidence that discussions during his visit will maintain that positive trajectory.

Jaishankar expresses support for China's SCO Presidency

During his meeting with Han Zheng, Jaishankar expressed India's support for China's Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Presidency.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to meet Vice President Han Zheng soon after my arrival in Beijing today and conveyed India's support for China's SCO Presidency. Noted the improvement in our bilateral ties. And expressed confidence that discussions during my visit will maintain that positive trajectory."

During his opening remarks at the meeting with Han, Jaishankar expressed confidence that discussions during his visit will maintain that positive trajectory and noted that the ties between two nations have been improving since the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan.

India and China mark 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties

He said, "India supports a successful Chinese presidency at the SCO. Excellency, our bilateral relationship, as you have pointed, has been steadily improving since the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan last October. I am confident that my discussions in this visit will maintain that positive trajectory."

Jaishankar further stated that India and China have marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties and added that the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is widely appreciated in India.

He said, "We have marked, Excellency, the 75th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations. The resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is also widely appreciated in India. Continued normalization of our ties can produce mutually beneficial outcomes."

Jaishankar on prevailing international situation

He also talked about the prevailing international situation and said, "The international situation, as we meet today, Excellency, is very complex. As neighboring nations and major economies, an open exchange of views and perspectives between India and China is very important. I look forward to such discussions during this visit."

Jaishankar arrived in China after concluding his visit to Singapore, his first trip to China in five years and is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, for a bilateral meeting on Monday.

Jaishankar and Wang Yi last met in February on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Johannesburg, where both sides echoed calls for mutual trust and support. Jaishankar will also attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Tianjin on July 15.

