Jaishankar arrives in London for talks with UK counterpart; FTA, Ukraine likely to be on agenda External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in the UK to hold discussions with his counterpart David Lammy. The discussions are likely to focus on India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as well as the Ukraine peace process.

Jaishankar UK visit: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar arrived in London on Tuesday to begin his six-day visit to strengthen bilateral cooperation with the UK and Ireland. The MEA, in a pre-visit statement, said that Jaishankar’s visit will renew India’s friendly ties with both countries.

In its statement, the MEA said, "India and the UK share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has strengthened across diverse areas including defence and security, trade and economy, health, education, and people-to-people ties."

In his UK visit, Jaishankar will hold high-level talks with his British counterpart, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and several other dignitaries. He will also interact with members of the Indian community in Britain.

The discussions are likely to centre around the recently re-launched India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, as well as issues important to security and foreign policy, as the UK attempts to take a diplomatic lead on finding a “lasting peace” in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Jaishankar will participate in a conversation session at the Chatham House think tank in London on ‘India’s rise and role in the world.' The EAM will meet his Irish counterpart Simon Harris, and Indian community members in Ireland on Thursday.

“India and Ireland share friendly bilateral relations based on shared democratic values, cultural ties, and growing economic engagements,” the MEA stated.

The EAM will return to the UK to inaugurate a new Consulate General of India in Belfast, Northern Ireland, before making his way to Manchester to open another Indian Consulate in the northern England city on Saturday.

Jaishankar is expected to be joined by UK Foreign Office Minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West. A diaspora event coinciding with International Women’s Day on March 8 is expected at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

