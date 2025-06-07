Jaish done and dusted after Operation Sindoor? JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur marked 'permanently closed' India made precision strikes on the nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during Operation Sindoor, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Among the camps, Pakistan's Jaish headquarters in Bahawalpur was also hit.

New Delhi:

The headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan's Bahawalpur was marked 'permanently closed' on Google Maps following India's strikes on Pakistan terror camps during Operation Sindoor. The terror camp, working under the guise of ‘Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah,' was among the nine sites hit by India during the precision strikes in response to the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that had killed 26.

The facility is located in the heart of Bahawalpur, Punjab province and is approximately 100 kilometres from the Indian border. After the strikes, the satellite imagery confirmed the significant structural damage endured by the site during India's strikes on the hideout.

Why JeM HQ is marked as permanently closed on Google Maps?

Google Maps designates a location as "Permanently Closed" based on a few factors it considers. The maps consider a combination of user feedback, business owner updates, and automated systems. Users can suggest edits to mark a place as permanently closed. If multiple users report the same closure, Google's systems may prompt a review to verify the change.

Notably, it also considers updates shared by the Business owners. Business owners can directly update their business status through their Google Business Profile, marking it as temporarily or permanently closed. Google also employ algorithms that analyse various signals, such as a significant drop in foot traffic or online activity, to identify potential closures. It also works on third-party data and imagery, utilising information from trusted local guides, third-party data partners, or street view imagery to confirm a site's status, especially in high-impact situations.

JeM HQ in Bahawalpur epicentre of training of JeM cadres

Notably, the Jaish headquarters was among the nine terror camps targeted by India during its precision strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Subhan Allah camp in Bahawalpur reportedly served as the epicentre for the training and indoctrination of JeM cadres.

According to a Reuters report, the Subhan Allah camp in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, was vacated of its students in the days leading up to an anticipated Indian strike. However, the family of Masood Azhar, the founder of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), remained at the facility. The Indian airstrike, part of Operation Sindoor, resulted in the deaths of 13 individuals, including ten of Azhar's relatives