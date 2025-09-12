Brazil's top court jails ex-president Jair Bolsonaro for 27 years in coup case, Trump calls verdict 'very bad' Brazil's top court has sentenced former president Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years in prison for attempting a coup after his 2022 election defeat. While he remains under house arrest with the option to appeal, the verdict has triggered protests and deepened divisions in Brazilian society.

In a landmark decision, a panel of Brazilian Supreme Court justices has sentenced former president Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison after finding him guilty of attempting a coup to remain in power despite his 2022 election defeat. Bolsonaro, who strongly denies any wrongdoing, is currently under house arrest in Brasilia. Four of the five justices on the panel voted to convict the far-right leader on five counts. The decision makes Bolsonaro the first former Brazilian president to be convicted of attempting a coup. The ruling has triggered heated political debates in Brazil and drawn global reactions, however, Bolsonaro has the right to appeal the ruling.

Trump criticises verdict, calls Bolsonaro 'outstanding'

Reacting to the conviction, US President Donald Trump expressed displeasure, saying he was "very unhappy" with the court's decision. Calling Bolsonaro an "outstanding leader", Trump added that the ruling was "very bad for Brazil." His comments linked the case with strained US-Brazil relations, especially after he tied a 50 per cent tariff on Brazilian imports to what he called a "witch hunt" against Bolsonaro.

Sharp divisions in Brazilian society

The verdict has left Brazilian society deeply divided. Supporters of Bolsonaro call the trial a case of political persecution and have taken to the streets in protest. On the other hand, critics back the conviction, citing evidence that Bolsonaro orchestrated moves to stay in power after losing to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. In her judgment, Justice Carmen Lucia said the former president acted as the "instigator and leader of an organisation that attempted every possible move to seize power." Justice Alexandre de Moraes too maintained that Bolsonaro headed a coup plot and a criminal organisation.

Family and political allies rally behind him

Bolsonaro's son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, denounced the conviction on social media, calling it a "supreme persecution." Another son, lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro, avoided directly mentioning the ruling but instead pushed for amnesty through Congress, saying it was time to do "what is correct and just." Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro also voiced her support, writing on social media that "God in heaven loves justice and hates iniquity."

Charges and evidence against Bolsonaro

Prosecutors accused Bolsonaro of multiple offences including attempting a coup, being part of an armed criminal organisation, and trying to abolish democratic rule of law through violent means. The court was presented with videos of Bolsonaro addressing large rallies between 2021 and 2023, urging supporters to defy the Supreme Court. Footage of the January 8, 2023, riots that damaged the court's headquarters was also shown. President Lula, speaking ahead of the trial, strongly criticised Bolsonaro, stating, "He attempted a coup in this country, and there are hundreds of pieces of evidence."

