Jailed Imran Khan writes article in Time magazine, seeks global help for restoration of democracy in Pakistan Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan wrote an article in the Time magazine. However, it was unclear how the article was delivered to the publisher.

Imran Khan, Pakistan's jailed former prime minister, wrote an article in the Time magazine. Khan in his article appealed to the international community, particularly the United States, to reaffirm its commitment to democracy, human rights, and regional stability.

Pakistan Dawn reported that an article has been published in Time magazine in his name. Khan congratulated US President Donald Trump on his “political comeback”.

Khan also expressed the hope that the US would work with Pakistan to foster economic partnerships, promote stability, and prevent conditions that lead to conflict and extremism.

It remains unclear if the article was indeed penned by Khan, and how it was delivered to the magazine.

Imran Khan highlights the ‘political turmoil’

The former prime minister highlighted the ‘political turmoil’ in Pakistan and his ongoing fight for democracy. He expressed deep concern over the alleged erosion of democracy in the country, describing the current period as one of the most challenging in the nation’s history.

He underscored that his imprisonment and the charges brought against him were politically motivated attempts to stifle his advocacy for democratic principles.

He claimed his struggle was not personal but addressed the broader issue of democracy, which had far-reaching consequences, not only for the country but also for regional and global stability.

Given Pakistan’s strategic importance, Khan emphasised that the international community must recognise the urgency of addressing the crisis.

On the issue of terrorism, Khan criticised the government for diverting resources from crucial counterterrorism efforts to pursue a political vendetta against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, which have seen an uptick in terrorist activity, were neglected in favour of “military campaigns against political opponents”. The judiciary, Khan alleged, had been reduced to a tool of political persecution.

Speaking on the DawnNews TV show ‘Doosra Rukh’ on Saturday, Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Irfan Siddiqui said the PTI was “impossible to predict”.

The party was suggesting alliances while simultaneously calling for civil disobedience, sending letters and publishing “explosive” articles in Time magazine, the PML-N senator said.

While discussing the talks with the PTI, Senator Siddiqui said it was impossible to present options during the talks as they did not assess them at any forum; rather, their decisions came straight from Khan.

He said the PTI did not know what they were doing until they received instructions from Khan.

“When Imran ordered ‘no more talks’, the PTI committee was completely caught off guard,” he said.

Asked if the PTI wanted to continue negotiations despite Imran’s instructions, he responded in the affirmative.

“I remember (PTI Chairman) Gohar Ali Khan went to see Imran, and when he returned, there were still three or four days left before the deadline to meet their demands. Still, they said no more talks."

