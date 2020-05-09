Ivanka Trump's personal assistant reportedly tests coronavirus positive

Image Source : AP Ivanka Trump's personal assistant tests coronavirus positive

Ivanka Trump's personal assistant has tested positive for coronavirus, news agency CNN has reported quoting a source. The report suggests that the infected has not been around US President Donald Trump's daughter in weeks.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner both tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, CNN reported.

On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller also tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier Donald Trump's personal valet had also tested positive for COVID-19 making the US President take a coronavirus test everyday.

Coronavirus cases in the USA have crossed 1.3 million while the death toll in the country has notched up to 276,000.

