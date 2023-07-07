Italy: 6 killed, 80 injured after fire breaks out in elderly retirement home in Milan

Follow us on Image Source : AP Firefighters evacuated 80 people from the retirement home in Milan

A fire in a retirement home in Italy's Milan city on early Friday resulted in the deaths of six people and injured 80 others, including three in critical condition, according to Italian authorities.

The fire broke out at around 1 am (Friday). Two of the deceased persons burned to death in their rooms while the remaining four died of smoke inhalation, said Milan's mayor Giuseppe Sala, CNN reported. This happened despite the fire being put out quickly.

"It could have been (even) worse. Having said that, six dead is a very heavy death toll," said Sala.

The 'Home of the Spouses' facility reportedly housed 167 people. Around 80 people, including residents in wheelchairs, were evacuated from the retirement home when the fire broke out, while another 80 people were taken to hospital for treatment, according to firefighter officials.

According to local firefighters’ chief Nicola Miceli, heavy smoke limited visibility and complicated rescue operations, while many residents were unable to stand without aid.

Luca Cari, a spokesperson for the fighters, said that an investigation has been initiated into the incident, but the cause of the fire was likely accidental.

