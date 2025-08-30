Italy PM Giorgia Meloni reacts after adult website shares doctored pictures of her: 'I'm disgusted' The website named Phica reportedly had more than 700,000 subscribers and featured altered and cropped photos of Meloni, her sister Arianna, and Italian opposition leader Elly Schlein.

New Delhi:

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has strongly condemned the circulation of manipulated images of her and other women on a pornographic website, calling the incident "disgusting" and demanding the perpetrators be punished "with the utmost firmness."

The website named Phica reportedly had more than 700,000 subscribers and featured altered and cropped photos of Meloni, her sister Arianna, and Italian opposition leader Elly Schlein. The pictures, taken from social media and public sources without consent, were manipulated to portray the women in sexualised ways. Following the public outcry, the site was shut down, with its operators claiming users had "used it incorrectly."

Meloni’s response

"I am disgusted by what has happened," Meloni said. "I want to extend my solidarity and support to all the women who have been offended, insulted and violated. It is disheartening to note that in 2025, there are still those who consider it normal and legitimate to trample on a woman’s dignity and target her with sexist and vulgar insults, hiding behind anonymity or a keyboard."

She further warned of the dangers of digital abuse, noting, “Content that is considered harmless can, in the wrong hands, become a terrible weapon. And we must all be aware of this.”

Police investigation launched

Authorities have opened an investigation after receiving formal complaints from several women, including members of the centre-left Democratic Party. Many of the altered photos were found in the site’s exclusive “VIP section.”

The scandal has prompted dozens of women to file complaints against *Phica* and similar platforms. It comes shortly after Meta shut down an Italian Facebook group called *Mia Moglie* (“My Wife”), where men shared intimate photos of women without consent, highlighting a wider problem of online gender-based abuse.