Italy highway horror: Two dead as plane crashes mid-air onto busy road in Brescia | Watch video Italy plane crash: The harrowing moment was caught on a street surveillance camera, capturing the aircraft as it plunged onto the busy highway and burst into flames on impact. Nearby vehicles were seen scrambling to escape, with some narrowly avoiding the fiery wreckage.

BRESCIA:

A tragic aviation accident unfolded on Wednesday (July 23), when a small aircraft crashed onto the A21 Cordamolle-Ospitale highway near Brescia in northern Italy. In a chilling moment caught on CCTV, the aircraft can be seen plummeting nose-first into the road before erupting into a massive fireball. The horrifying video, now viral on social media, shows flames engulfing the highway as nearby vehicles attempted to escape the blast.

Couple onboard killed instantly, cars caught fire

The crash claimed the lives of both occupants of the aircraft- 75-year-old lawyer Sergio Ravaglia and his 55-year-old wife, Anna Maria De Stefano. The plane had reportedly taken off moments earlier before spiralling out of control and slamming into the busy highway.

The impact set two cars ablaze. One driver sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital, while another was treated at the scene. A car was seen narrowly escaping the explosion, while another stopped abruptly just meters from the wreckage.

Rescue operation and aftermath

Emergency services, including firefighters, ambulances, and local police, swiftly responded to the site. Firefighters battled the inferno and successfully extinguished the flames. The highway was shut down in both directions as authorities cleared debris and launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

As investigators probe the circumstances leading to the tragic incident, the crash has sent shockwaves across Italy, reigniting debates around air safety near populated or high-traffic zones.

The harrowing moment was caught on a street surveillance camera, capturing the aircraft as it plunged onto the busy highway and burst into flames on impact. Nearby vehicles were seen scrambling to escape, with some narrowly avoiding the fiery wreckage.