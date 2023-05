Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Italy blast: A massive explosion rocked the centre of Milan in northern Italy on Thursday causing chaos in the city. According to news agency Reuters, several vehicles caught flames after the blast.

Local police said a van had caught fire. No further details were immediately available.

Also read: SC on Imran Khan arrest: 'If such arrests start happening, no one will trust courts'

Latest World News