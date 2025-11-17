'It doesn't matter to me whatever verdict they announce': Sheikh Hasina stands defiant ahead of court rulling Hasina called the allegations false, blamed interim chief advisor Muhammad Yunus for the country's chaos, and refused to attend the trial in Dhaka. She urged her supporters to stay calm and resilient, citing personal losses, the destruction of her family home, attacks on civilians during the unrest.

New Delhi:

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has remained defiant ahead of a landmark verdict by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), facing charges of crimes against humanity linked to last year’s anti-government protests. In an audio message to her supporters, Hasina called the allegations false and accused interim chief advisor Muhammad Yunus of orchestrating chaos in the country.

Hasina rejects court summons, stands firm

The 78-year-old Awami League leader, currently in Delhi, was tried in absentia alongside former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. She refused the court’s summons to appear in Dhaka, insisting in her message:

"Let them announce whatever verdict they want. It doesn't matter to me. Allah gave me this life, and only he can end it. I will still serve my people."

Hasina alleged that Yunus’ interim government aimed to "finish off" the Awami League, which has been banned and labelled a "terrorist organisation" for its role in violent attacks during the protests.

Accusations against Yunus' interim government

Hasina accused Yunus of shielding individuals responsible for heinous crimes, including the murders of policemen, journalists, lawyers, and Awami League activists. She said amnesty granted to these perpetrators had "closed the doors of justice" for victims’ families.

The former PM highlighted her own record, pointing out that her government gave refuge to over one million Rohingya and accused rivals of hypocrisy over human rights claims.

Call for calm among supporters

Sheikh Hasina urged her supporters to remain strong and patient regardless of the verdict. Recalling personal losses during political upheaval, including the destruction of her family home and deaths of close relatives, she emphasised her commitment to Bangladesh’s people:

"I know you are suffering a lot. Necessities have been stopped. It's just a matter of time. We will not forget the atrocities being committed against people. We will account for everything."

She also condemned attacks on civilians, including an incident where a nurse was assaulted during the protests.

Dhaka braces for unrest

Ahead of the court ruling, Bangladesh’s capital witnessed unprecedented security measures. Normally bustling streets were nearly empty as authorities imposed strict controls, deploying armoured carriers, water cannons, and riot-control units.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police issued shoot-at-sight orders for violent protesters, while checkpoints monitored movement in and out of the city. Reports of explosions and attacks on government and financial infrastructure underscored fears of unrest spreading to other cities, including Rangpur and Chattogram.

Hasina criticises economic and social decline

The former PM highlighted Bangladesh’s decline under Yunus’ interim regime, citing rising unemployment, industrial shutdowns, and alleged looting in banks. She contrasted this with the achievements of her 15-year tenure, emphasising that the Awami League emerged from grassroots support rather than the influence of "usurpers."

"Today, the number of unemployed people is increasing. There is no income. There is no production. Industries are closing down. Banks are being looted. We have to free Bangladesh from this situation," Hasina said.

Verdict and legal implications

Prosecutors have sought the death penalty for Hasina. Portions of the verdict are expected to be broadcast on state television and streamed online. Under the ICT-BD law, Hasina can only appeal if she surrenders or is arrested within 30 days of the ruling.

The interim government has vowed that the verdict "will be executed" regardless of Hasina’s presence.

Sheikh Hasina concluded her message with a rallying call to her supporters, emphasising resilience and accountability: "I am with the people. Don't worry, it is a matter of time. We will not forget this, everything will be accounted for. Inshallah, I will be able to give it back."