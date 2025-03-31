ISRO's satellite imagery reveals extent of destruction from Myanmar earthquake Myanmar junta said the death toll has risen to 2,056, with more than 3,900 people injured and 270 still missing.

In the wake of the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar, leaving destruction in its wake across Mandalay and the Sagaing region, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has stepped in with critical support. Through its advanced satellite technology, ISRO has provided invaluable insights into the scale of the damage. The Cartosat-3 satellite, launched to capture high-resolution images, has been instrumental in documenting the aftermath, offering detailed before-and-after visuals of key landmarks and infrastructure. These satellite images have allowed authorities to better assess the situation, plan rescue efforts, and direct relief where it is most urgently needed.

One of the most striking images captured by the Cartosat-3 on March 29 highlights the devastation at Ava Bridge, a cultural and architectural landmark, which has completely collapsed in the wake of the earthquake. The satellite’s high-resolution imagery also reveals the collapse of various buildings that once stood tall, including one such structure that was intact on March 18 but reduced to rubble by March 29. These before-and-after images not only emphasize the ferocity of the earthquake but also serve as a crucial tool for disaster response teams, helping them prioritize their operations and access affected regions with greater precision.

Impact on key landmarks and infrastructure

The earthquake caused extensive damage to Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, and the nearby Sagaing region. Iconic historical sites, including the Mahamuni Pagoda and the Ava Bridge, have either partially or completely collapsed. These structures are not only culturally significant but also vital to the identity and heritage of Myanmar.

The satellite images show the complete or partial collapse of several other buildings and pagodas across both regions, emphasizing the severe impact of the earthquake. The use of ISRO’s Cartosat-3 satellite enabled authorities to pinpoint areas that were most affected, allowing for a more targeted response to the crisis.

Rescue operations and state of emergency

In response to the disaster, Myanmar’s military government has declared a state of emergency and launched rescue operations to locate survivors trapped under rubble. Despite the ongoing civil conflict in the country, efforts are being made to assist the affected areas. As of now, reports suggest that more than 2,900 people have lost their lives, with thousands more injured. Many others remain unaccounted for, as rescue teams continue their search efforts.

The earthquake, which occurred along the Sagaing Fault due to the convergence of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, is one of the most powerful seismic events to hit Myanmar in over a century. The country's vulnerability to such disasters has raised concerns about future seismic activity and its potential impact on both the region's infrastructure and population.

Ongoing support and recovery efforts

With the recovery process still underway, both local and international communities are mobilizing to provide much-needed assistance to those affected by the disaster. ISRO's timely satellite imagery has played a vital role in aiding relief efforts by providing real-time data to authorities. This use of space technology underscores the growing importance of satellite imagery in disaster management and response.

As Myanmar faces the monumental task of rebuilding, support from global agencies and nations continues to pour in, demonstrating the resilience and solidarity of the international community in the face of such a devastating natural disaster.