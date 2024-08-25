Israel declares 48-hour emergency after Hezbollah launches massive drone attacks, flights cancelled| VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Smoke rises from the southern Lebanese town of Khiam, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces

In a major development, Israel, on Sunday, launched a series of intense airstrikes in southern Lebanon. It was a pre-emptive strike against the Hezbollah militant group, threatening to trigger a broader region-wide war that could torpedo efforts to forge a cease-fire in Gaza. The army said Hezbollah was planning to launch a heavy barrage of rockets and missiles toward Israel. The Iranian-backed group had been promising to retaliate for Israel's assassination of a top commander late last month. Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced a 48-hour nationwide state of emergency on Sunday. "The declaration on the state of emergency enables the IDF (Israeli military) to issue instructions to the citizens of Israel, including limiting gatherings and closing sites where it may be relevant," Gallant said, in a statement.

Flights diverted

Air raid sirens were reported throughout northern Israel, and Israel's Ben-Gurion International Airport began diverting incoming flights and delaying takeoffs. Soon afterwards, Hezbollah announced it had launched an attack on Israel with a “large number of drones” as an initial response to the killing of Fouad Shukur, a top commander with the group, in a strike in Beirut's southern suburbs last month.

VIDEO: Explosion spotted from Haifa as Israeli military warns of Hezbollah attacks

Hezbollah said the attack was targeting “a qualitative Israeli military target that will be announced later” as well as “targeting a number of enemy sites and barracks and Iron Dome platforms.” The attack came as Egypt hosts a new round of talks aimed at ending Israel's war against Hamas, now in its 11th month. Hezbollah has said it will halt the fighting if there is a cease-fire.

Israel dubs attack as "self-defence"

Last week, Israel's defence minister said he was moving more troops toward the Lebanese border in anticipation of possible fighting with the Iranian-backed group. Israel's military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said early Sunday: ”In a self-defence act to remove these threats, the (Israeli military) is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians.”

“We can see that Hezbollah is preparing to launch an extensive attack on Israel while endangering the Lebanese civilians," he added, without providing details.”?? We warn the civilians located in the areas where Hezbollah is operating to move out of harm's way immediately for their own safety,” he added.

Multiple flights cancelled

Lebanese media reported strikes in the country's south without immediately providing more details. Social media footage showed what appeared to be strikes in southern Lebanon. Israeli media cited the Israel Airports Authority for news of the flight cancellations. Flight-tracking data showed at least two El Al flights swinging far south and diverting after the announcement.

Hezbollah began attacking Israel almost immediately after the war with Hamas erupted on October 7 with a Hamas cross-border attack. Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging fire nearly daily, displacing tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border and raising fears that the fighting could escalate into all-out war. But until Sunday, both sides have been careful to avoid a broader conflagration.

Hezbollah is considered much more powerful than its ally, Hamas, with an estimated arsenal of arsenal of 1,50,000 rockets and missiles, including precision-guided missiles. In recent months the group has also stepped up its use of drones, against which Israel is less well-equipped to defend.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he and his defence minister, Yoav Gallant, were managing the latest operation from military headquarters in Tel Aviv. Gallant declared a “special situation on the home front,” and Netanyahu's Security Cabinet was set to meet later Sunday morning.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Hezbollah launches 50 rockets at Israeli-occupied Golan Heights as Gaza ceasefire remains elusive