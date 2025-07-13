Israeli strikes kill 30 in Gaza, including children amid stalled ceasefire talks At least 30 Palestinians, including six children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza as the war's death toll surpasses 58,000 amid stalled ceasefire talks.

New Delhi:

At least 30 Palestinians, including six children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza on Sunday, local health officials said, as diplomatic efforts to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remain deadlocked.

In one of the deadliest attacks of the day, an Israeli strike hit a water collection point in Nuseirat, central Gaza, killing 10 people, six of them children, according to Al-Awda Hospital. Witnesses said dozens of civilians, including around 20 children, were lining up to fetch water when the strike occurred. The Israeli military acknowledged the incident, saying a technical error caused the munition to fall 'dozens of metres' from its intended target.

Another Israeli airstrike in central Gaza City killed 11 people and wounded around 30 others, health officials said. Among the dead was Dr. Ahmed Qandil, a general and laparoscopic surgeon who was reportedly en route to Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital at the time. In Zawaida, a separate airstrike on a home killed nine people, including two women and three children.

The Israeli military claimed it had targeted over 150 locations in the past 24 hours, including weapons storage sites, missile launchers, and sniper positions, while reiterating that Hamas' operations in civilian areas contribute to collateral damage.

The surge in violence comes as ceasefire negotiations remain stalled. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently met U.S. officials in Washington, but talks reportedly hit a snag over the deployment of Israeli troops during a potential truce. Israel maintains it will not end the war until Hamas surrenders and disarms, while Hamas insists on a full withdrawal of Israeli forces in exchange for the release of the remaining 50 Israeli hostages.

Meanwhile, violence also erupted in the occupied West Bank, where two Palestinians, including Palestinian-American Sayfollah Musallet, 20, were killed in an alleged attack by Israeli settlers. His family has urged the U.S. State Department to investigate.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reports over 58,000 deaths since the conflict began in October 2023, more than half of them women and children. The figures do not distinguish between civilians and combatants.