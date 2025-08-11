Israeli strike kills 5 Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza, IDF says 1 was 'Hamas terrorist' Anas Al Sharif, Gaza’s journalist, was killed along with four Al Jazeera colleagues in an Israeli strike outside al-Shifa Hospital, said Al Jazeera. Israel, however, claims Al Sharif was a Hamas cell leader.

Anas Al Sharif, 28, was among five Al Jazeera journalists and an assistant killed when an Israeli airstrike hit a tent used by reporters outside al-Shifa Hospital in eastern Gaza City on Sunday, said Al Jazeera. The Israeli military however claimed Al Sharif was a Hamas cell leader “responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and troops,” citing intelligence and seized documents.

“Anas Al Sharif and his colleagues were among the last remaining voices in Gaza conveying the tragic reality to the world," Al Jazeera said.

Al Sharif’s X account, with over 500,000 followers, showed he had been posting updates minutes before his death, documenting intense bombardment in Gaza City.

Al Jazeera dismisses Israel’s allegations

Al Jazeera dismissed Israel’s allegations as baseless, calling the strike “a desperate attempt to silence voices ahead of Gaza’s occupation.” The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said Israel had a “pattern” of labeling reporters as militants without presenting credible proof. UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan had earlier warned that Al Sharif’s life was in danger due to his reporting.

“Israel’s pattern of labeling journalists as militants without providing credible evidence raises serious questions about its intent and respect for press freedom," said Sara Qudah, CPJ’s director for the Middle East and North Africa.

Al Sharif left a social media message to be posted in the event of his death, stating he “never hesitated to convey the truth as it is, without distortion or misrepresentation.”

As per the Hamas-run Gaza media office 237 journalists have been killed since the war began on October 7, 2023. CPJ puts the toll at at least 186. Hamas said the killing of journalists is a prelude to a larger Israeli offensive.