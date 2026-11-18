In a setback for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli parliament has elected opposition ally Matan Kahana as its new Speaker. The development matters as a key step toward rolling back policies passed by the outgoing government led by Netanyahu. The newly-elected speaker is an ally of Gadi Eisenkot, the party leader currently working to form the next government and replace Netanyahu. Eisenkot's bloc has pledged to undo some of Netanyahu's most contentious policies following Kahana's election.

He was approved as speaker with 66 votes in the 120-member chamber. The Jewish-led opposition parties and the Arab-led parties supported his candidacy. The candidate backed by Netanyahu's bloc, Ofir Katz, received 52 votes following a stormy debate that stretched over seven hours.

"The appointment of Matan Kahana as Knesset speaker is a worthy democratic move that reflects the absolute majority in favour of change," Eisenkot said ahead of the vote.

Netanyahu, allies lose parliamentary majority

The vote took place weeks after parliamentary elections in which Netanyahu and his allies lost their parliamentary majority. Israel's president then tasked Eisenkot with forming a new coalition government.

Eisenkot has up to five more weeks to secure enough alliances to form a coalition. As negotiations continue on the sidelines, his bloc, along with unaffiliated Arab-led parties, can use their majority in the newly-sworn in Knesset to advance their legislative agenda. They introduced several bills last week, including to set term limits on the role of prime minister, to form a government-led inquiry into the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks and to reverse laws to limit the powers of the judiciary.

The speaker helps set the agenda

Kahana gives the opposition bloc a major legislative advantage, according to Assaf Shapira with the Israel Democracy Institute, a Jerusalem think tank.

"It's important because there is not much time, because the speaker of the Knesset can make the legislative process much, much faster or much slower," Shapira said.

Kahana replaced Amir Ohana, a Netanyahu ally, as speaker. Eisenkot and his allies are under pressure to swiftly advance their legislative priorities in the weeks ahead. Currently a member of Eisenkot's Yashar party, Roy Folkman, heads the temporary committee that decides much of the Knesset's work until a government is formed.

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