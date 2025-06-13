Israeli military says widespread attack on Iranian air defenses complete, intercepts over 100 drones | Updates Israel confirmed it is actively intercepting “more than 100 drones” launched by Iran in response to the strikes on Tehran and other key cities.

New Delhi:

The Israeli military on Friday confirmed it had carried out a “widespread attack” on Iranian air defence infrastructure, destroying dozens of radar installations and surface-to-air missile launchers in western Iran. The operation comes amid mounting tensions following Israel’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear and military sites earlier in the day.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) described the mission as targeting key components of Iran’s early warning and anti-air systems. “A significant portion of Iran’s air defence capabilities in the west of the country have been neutralised,” an IDF statement said.

Drone interception underway

Simultaneously, Israel confirmed it is actively intercepting “more than 100 drones” launched by Iran in response to the strikes on Tehran and other key cities. An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that the drone interceptions are “taking place outside Israeli airspace”, though specific locations were not disclosed.

Iranian drones cross Iraqi airspace

Multiple security officials in Iraq reported that over 100 drones were seen crossing Iraqi airspace after being launched from Iranian territory. The drones were reportedly tracked by Iraqi military radar as they flew west toward Israel. Residents of Diyala province, which borders Iran, said they heard loud aircraft activity and explosions during the early hours of Friday, consistent with airstrikes inside Iran.

Some local witnesses also reported seeing Iranian drones heading westward, suggesting the retaliatory barrage was well underway shortly after the Israeli attacks began.

Israel launches Operation Rising Lion

These developments follow Israel’s launch of Operation Rising Lion, in which it claimed to have struck Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility, killed top Revolutionary Guard commanders, and targeted Iran’s ballistic missile infrastructure. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the strikes as a preemptive effort to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.