Israel carries out airstrikes on Hamas headquarters in Qatar, explosions heard in Doha

Doha:

Israel on Tuesday carried out airstrikes on Hamas targets in Doha. Explosions were heard in the Qatari capital, and plumes of smoke were visible in videos circulating on social media.

An Israeli official has confirmed that the country’s military carried out a strike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar’s capital, according to AP.

Qatar, an energy-rich nation on the Arabian Peninsula, saw its state-funded broadcaster Al Jazeera acknowledge the explosion, though without providing details. Officials in Qatar did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking comment.

Qatar condemns attack

The Qatar government condemned the "cowardly Israeli attack" on Hamas headquarters in Doha, calling it a violation of international law.