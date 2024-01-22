Israeli opposition party mulling to oust Netanyahu in no-confidence vote amid hostage crisis

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Jerusalem: In a major blow to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Opposition parties are planning to bring a no-confidence motion against him in the Parliament as he failed to secure the release of hostages from the captivity of Hamas militants. Israeli media reported that the motion was submitted by the Labour Party. According to N12 News, the party statement stressed that dozens of Israelis have been held for more than 108 days and their lives are in imminent danger.

The Gaza militants had held at least 253 people in the cross-border Hamas rampage of October 7 that triggered the worst fighting in decades. At least 130 are still in Gaza after others were brought home in a November truce.

Earlier today, a group of relatives of Israelis held hostage by Hamas militants stormed a parliamentary committee session in Jerusalem on Monday. The families demanded that the lawmakers do more to try to free their loved ones.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.