Israeli Foreign Ministry deletes condolences post on Pope Francis: Here's expected reason

Tel Aviv (Israel):

In what comes as a significant development, the Israeli Foreign Ministry deleted its condolences post for Pope Francis, who died on Monday (April 21). The ministry has not given any explanation behind its decision, refusing to comment on its decision to post and then quickly delete the post on X. The ministry's post on X said, "Rest in peace, Pope Francis. May his memory be a blessing."

According to Israeli media, ambassadors, especially those serving in predominantly Catholic countries, were furious over the deleted post.

Pope Francis was critical of Israel's war in Gaza, and exceptionally close to the Catholic church there, but had also called on Hamas to release the hostages and condemned the rise in antisemitism.

While Israeli President Isaac Herzog posted condolences on X, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not made any public comment on the pope's passing.

The Times of Israel reports that Israel's diplomatic missions around the world were directed to take down any similar posts. They were also instructed not to sign condolence books in Vatican embassies.

According to the news agency AP, Pope, in his last public appearance, called for a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas militant group. Francis, who was a fervent advocate of interfaith relations, also urged Hamas to release the dozens of Israeli hostages it is holding and condemned growing global antisemitism.

In his Easter message, Pope emphasised his “closeness to the sufferings of Christians in Palestine and Israel and all the Israeli people and the Palestinian people.”

"I think of the people of Gaza and its Christian community in particular, where the terrible conflict continues to cause death and destruction and to create a dramatic and deplorable humanitarian situation", Pope stated.

The war between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7, 2023, resulting in the death of about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and the abduction of 251. Moreover, some 59 hostages remain in captivity, 24 of them believed to be alive.

