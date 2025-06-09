Israeli forces intercept Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg and other activists The boat Madleen, flagged under the UK, had departed from Sicily on June 1, carrying twelve activists, including Thunberg and French–Palestinian MEP Rima Hassan, along with humanitarian supplies like baby formula and rice.

Jerusalem:

In a significant development amid rising tensions, Israeli forces intercepted a Gaza-bound aid boat carrying climate activist Greta Thunberg and other international activists early Monday. The vessel, part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, was diverted to Israel, where the passengers are expected to return to their home countries, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

The boat Madleen, flagged under the UK, had departed from Sicily on June 1, carrying twelve activists, including Thunberg and French–Palestinian MEP Rima Hassan, along with humanitarian supplies like baby formula and rice. Israeli forces boarded the vessel in international waters during the early hours of Monday, and a Foreign Ministry statement claimed the boat is now “safely making its way to the shores of Israel”.

Clash of narratives: Protest and security

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition called the incident a “kidnapping” and released pre-recorded messages from activists aboard. They framed the mission not only as medical aid delivery but also as a protest against Israel’s naval blockade.

In contrast, Israel’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the voyage as a publicity stunt, referring to the vessel as a “selfie yacht” and critics tagged the activists as provocateurs. The ministry stated that all aid shipments would be transferred through official channels for Gaza.

Humanitarian backdrop and legal context

The song-and-dance around the Madleen echoes real humanitarian crises in Gaza, where over 54,000 Palestinians have died since October 2023, and 90% of the population remains displaced and heavily dependent on aid. Israel resumed allowing limited aid into Gaza under U.S. pressure, yet humanitarian groups still warn of looming famine without sustained access.

Madleen’s mission also follows a similar flotilla attempt last month, when another vessel was reportedly attacked by drones near Malta — an incident the coalition said was an Israeli operation. UN experts and political leaders, including Ireland’s deputy PM and former UK Labour leader, have expressed support for the mission and demanded safe passage.

As Madleen remains anchored off Israeli shores—with its activists detained but unharmed—international attention has refocused on Gaza’s humanitarian plight and the broader geopolitics of civilian-led aid efforts