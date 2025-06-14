Israeli drone strikes Iranian refinery facility in South Pars gas field, reports say An Israeli drone strike on Iran's South Pars gas field has sharply escalated Middle East tensions, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

New Delhi:

Tensions in the Middle East surged dramatically on Saturday as Iranian media reported that an Israeli drone had struck a refinery in Iran's South Pars gas field. This marks what could be the first direct Israeli attack on Iran’s vital oil and gas infrastructure. The targeted site, located in Phase 14 of the massive gas field shared with Qatar, is one of the largest natural gas reserves in the world.

Explosion reported in Kangan port city

Iranian news agencies confirmed a “massive explosion” at a facility in the port city of Kangan. Although Israel has not officially confirmed the strike, prior warnings from Israeli officials hinted at deeper military operations, including potential strikes on Iranian strategic and nuclear sites.

Israel claims air superiority over Iran

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israeli jets may soon operate over Tehran, suggesting growing confidence in Israeli air dominance. “The aerial road to Tehran is effectively open,” an Israeli military official said.

Israel expands air campaign against Iran

The drone strike is part of a broader Israeli aerial campaign that has reportedly hit over 150 targets across Iran, including military bases, air defence systems, and nuclear facilities. The IDF claims the attacks have significantly damaged Iran’s nuclear program and resulted in the deaths of top military commanders and nuclear scientists. Iranian sources confirmed both military and civilian casualties.

Iran responds with missile barrage

In retaliation, Iran launched more than 200 ballistic missiles and drones toward Israel. While the IDF reported intercepting the majority, several missiles struck central Israel, killing at least three people and injuring dozens. Iranian-backed militias also launched attacks on the West Bank, causing further casualties.

Iran issues warnings to western allies

Iran’s leadership has vowed a stronger response and threatened to target U.S., UK, and French military assets in the region if they assist Israel. While the U.S. has declared its readiness to defend Israel, the UK has deployed jets to the region and called for de-escalation.

Risk of regional war grows

With diplomatic channels frozen and both sides escalating military action and rhetoric, the risk of a broader regional conflict is rising sharply. Global powers have urged both nations to step back from the brink and resume dialogue before the situation spirals further out of control.

Here are some related stories of Israel-Iran conflict