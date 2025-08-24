Israeli airstrikes hit Yemen's capital Sanaa after Houthi missile launch towards Israel Residents of Sanaa told The Associated Press they heard loud explosions near a shuttered military academy and the presidential palace, with smoke rising close to Sabeen Square, a central gathering spot in the capital.

Tensions escalated in the Middle East over the weekend as Israeli airstrikes targeted several locations in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, days after Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for launching a missile toward Israel. The airstrikes, which reportedly struck a power plant and a gas station, mark the latest in a series of retaliatory actions between Israel and the Iranian-backed rebel group.

According to the Houthi media office, multiple explosions were heard across the capital, including near the presidential palace and a decommissioned military academy. Eyewitnesses reported heavy blasts and rising smoke in the vicinity of Sabeen Square, a central and densely populated area of Sanaa.

"The explosions were deafening," said Hussein Mohamed, a local resident. “We felt the whole house shake.” Another resident, Ahmed al-Mekhlafy, described shattered windows and structural damage to nearby buildings caused by the force of the strikes.

While the Israeli government has not officially confirmed its involvement in Sunday’s strikes, the assault comes just days after a Houthi missile — reportedly targeting Israel’s largest airport — was intercepted and destroyed mid-air. Israeli defence officials described the missile as a cluster munition, a type of weapon that fragments into multiple explosives, making it significantly harder to intercept. This marks the first reported use of such a missile by the Houthis against Israel since the group began attacks in 2023.

Ongoing Houthi-Israel conflict

The Houthis, who have received significant backing from Iran, have launched drones and missiles toward Israel and commercial vessels in the Red Sea over the past 22 months. The group says its operations are in solidarity with Palestinians amid the continuing conflict in Gaza.

Their attacks have had a broader economic impact, disrupting key shipping routes through the Red Sea — a maritime corridor that handles nearly $1 trillion in global trade annually. Between November 2023 and December 2024, Houthi militants targeted more than 100 ships with missile and drone strikes.

Although a ceasefire was temporarily brokered, attacks resumed after the Houthis claimed they retained the right to strike targets aligned with Israel. A U.S.-led air campaign had earlier sought to deter the group, but its operations have faced limitations amid the region's complex geopolitical dynamics.

May airstrikes and strategic targeting

In a rare daytime airstrike this past May, Israeli forces hit Sanaa’s airport, severely damaging its terminal and runway. That attack reportedly destroyed six passenger planes, including three operated by Yemenia Airways, further crippling Yemen’s already fragile infrastructure.

Sunday’s airstrikes underscore the growing regional reach of Israel’s military campaign and highlight the increasing threat posed by advanced missile technologies supplied to the Houthis.

As hostilities persist, the humanitarian situation in Yemen continues to deteriorate, and the international community remains concerned about the potential for broader escalation in the region.

No casualties confirmed yet

As of now, no casualties have been officially reported from Sunday’s strikes. Both sides have yet to release full details regarding the scale of the damage or any potential military objectives involved in the operation.

The situation remains fluid, and observers warn that further retaliatory actions could intensify the already volatile security environment in the Middle East.

(AP inputs)