Watch video: Israeli airstrike flattens Gaza high-rise building housing Hamas' offices

Israel-Palestine conflict: An Israeli airstrike flattened a high-rise building that reportedley housed Hamas' offices on Saturday. The airstrike was in retaliation after Hamas terrorists in a surprise early morning attack fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip, killing several people.

The Israeli Air Force attacked two military infrastructures of senior members of the terrorist organisation Hamas inside high-rise buildings.

According to reports, senior members of the terrorist organisation Hamas were residing in these building to plan and carry out terrorist operations.

Earlier today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that they are at war with Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

"We are at war," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address on Saturday. "Not an operation,' not a round,' but at war."

"The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," he added, promising that Israel would “return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known."

The shadowy leader of Hamas' terrorist wing, Mohammed Deif in a recorded message said, "Enough is enough."

"Today the people are regaining their revolution," he added.

At least 198 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed and at least 1,610 wounded in Israel's retaliation, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. Whereas, around 70 people had also died after Hamas launched attack and launched thousands of rockets into Israeli side.

