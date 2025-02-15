Israel will have to decide, says Trump as '12:00 O' Clock' deadline for Hamas to release all hostages nears

Follow us on Image Source : AP Benjamin Netanyahu with Donald Trump

In what comes as a significant development, US President Donald Trump on Sunday acknowledged the release of hostages by Hamas as he said that the latest move differs from the militant group's last week's statement that they would not release any Hostages. He added that Israel will have to decide the future course of development in the Gaza ceasefire agreement as the Israeli deadline for Hamas to release all hostages nears. He also assured USA's support to Israel in the decisions it makes.

In a post on social media, Trump said, "Hamas has just released three Hostages from Gaza, including an American citizen. They seem to be in good shape! This differs from their statement last week that they would not release any Hostages. Israel will now have to decide what they will do about the 12:00 O' Clock, today, deadline imposed on the release of all hostages. The United States will back the decision they make!"

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on threatened to withdraw from the ceasefire in Gaza and directed troops to prepare to resume fighting Hamas if the militant group does not release more hostages on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Israel and Hamas completed their sixth exchange of hostages and prisoners. After Hamas released three hostages, Israel reciprocated by freeing more than 300 Palestinian prisoners.

The three freed are Iair Horn, 46; Sagui Dekel Chen, 36; and Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, 29. All are dual nationals. Horn was abducted along with his brother, Eitan, who remains in captivity. Among the most prominent of the Palestinian prisoners released is Ahmed Barghouti, 48, a close aide of militant leader and Palestinian political figure Marwan Barghouti.