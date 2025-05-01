Wildfires force evacuations near Jerusalem, Israel receives global firefighting support Israel has declared a national emergency as massive wildfires rage near Jerusalem, forcing evacuations, shutting down major highways, and injuring over 20 people. PM Netanyahu warned that the flames could reach the city itself and emphasised the urgency of controlling the fire.

Jerusalem:

Israel declared a national emergency as massive wildfires swept through forested areas near Jerusalem on Thursday, prompting evacuations, road closures, and an international firefighting response. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that strong western winds could push the fires into the capital itself, raising alarm across the nation. “We are now in a national emergency, not just a local one,” Netanyahu said in a video message. “The priority right now is defending Jerusalem.” He called for urgent deployment of more fire engines and the creation of firebreaks to prevent the flames from reaching populated zones.

Highway shut, residents evacuated

The wildfire, which erupted around midday Wednesday, quickly spread due to hot, dry weather and strong winds. Police temporarily shut the main highway connecting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, forcing drivers to abandon their vehicles as smoke and flames approached.

Entire communities along the route were evacuated, with police and firefighters deployed in large numbers. “The fire had already consumed the entire area,” said Yosef Aaron, a student, who was stranded near the highway as flames blazed in the distance.

Injuries, hospitalisations reported

According to Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service, at least 23 people have been treated, including 13 who were hospitalised for smoke inhalation and burns. The injured include two pregnant women and two infants under one year old.

The fire also disrupted Independence Day celebrations, with authorities urging people to avoid lighting barbecues in parks and forests. “Please be exceptionally careful,” the Fire and Rescue Services said in a public alert.

Suspected arson, one arrest

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir suggested the fires may be the result of arson. Police later arrested a resident of East Jerusalem accused of attempting to ignite a field in the southern part of the city. However, officials said no direct connection has yet been established between the suspect and the wider wildfires.

Global firefighting support arrives

Several countries responded to Israel’s call for assistance. Planes from Italy, Croatia, France, Spain, and Romania were en route or already in action, while North Macedonia and Cyprus also pledged water-dropping aircraft. By Thursday morning, Israeli authorities had deployed 10 firefighting aircraft, with eight more expected throughout the day. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for Israel in a message on social media and offered material aid.

Scorched landscape, memories of 2010

By Thursday morning, large charred swathes of land were visible along the reopened highway between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Burnt trees and bushes were coated in pink fire retardant, and the smell of smoke lingered in the air. The scale of the current fires has revived memories of the 2010 Mount Carmel blaze, which burned for four days in northern Israel, killed 44 people, and destroyed about 12,000 acres of forest.

Authorities remain on high alert as weather conditions remain volatile, with the continued risk of flare-ups.

(With agency inputs)