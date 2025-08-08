Israeli Security Cabinet approves Netanyahu's plan to take over 'all of Gaza' Israel already controls 75 per cent of the territory in Gaza. If it tries to take control of all of it, then Israel may face further isolation from the global community, including its Western allies.

Tel Aviv:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (local time) sparked a controversy after he said that he wants to 'take control of all of Gaza' in a bid to destroy the Palestinian militant group Hamas. However, the Israeli premier said he does not want to 'keep it' and will eventually hand it over to the Arab forces.

He made the remarks in an interview with Fox News.

"We intend to, in order to assure our security, remove Hamas there, enable the population to be free of Gaza. The Security Cabinet would still need to approve such a decision," Netanyahu, who is popularly known as 'Bibi', said.

"We don't want to keep it. We want to have a security perimeter... We want to hand it over to Arab forces that will govern it properly without threatening us and giving Gazans a good life," he added.

The war in Gaza began in 2023 following the October 7 attacks in Israel that claimed over 1,200 Israeli lives, mostly civilians. Following the attacks, Israel launched a massive invasion of Gaza that has claimed more than 61,000 Palestinian lives and displaced many others. Israel has also stopped all aid to Gaza, which has also led to a humanitarian crisis there.

Israeli Security Cabinet approves Netanyahu's plan

The Israeli Security Cabinet has approved Netanyahu's plan to take over Gaza City, his office said on Friday.

Israel already controls 75% of Gaza

Israel already controls 75 per cent of the territory in Gaza. If it tries to take control of all of it, then Israel may face further isolation from the global community, including its Western allies. Many of its Western allies have already criticised Israel for the war in Palestine and have urged it to facilitate more humanitarian aid.

The United Kingdom (UK) has already criticised Israel's plan to take control of Gaza and called it a 'huge mistake'.

'Up to Israel': US on Netanyahu's plan

Meanwhile, Michael Dale Huckabee, US Ambassador to Israel, said it is up to Tel Aviv whether it wants to take complete control of Gaza. "It's not our job to tell them what they should or should not do," he told CBS News.