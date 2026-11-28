Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly considering offering opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot the second turn in a rotating premiership agreement, as efforts to form a new government without Likud gather momentum. The proposal, which would see Eisenkot serve as prime minister before Netanyahu takes over, is being discussed as a possible route to a unity government, according to Israeli media reports.

However, the prospect of a deal remains uncertain, with divisions within Netanyahu’s Likud party and deep disagreements among the parties negotiating with Eisenkot.

The political standoff comes after an inconclusive election left Eisenkot’s bloc short of the 61 seats required for a parliamentary majority. With his mandate to form a government set to expire on December 6, the coming days are expected to be crucial in determining whether Israel can avoid another election.

Israel to have rotational PM model?

Officials in Netanyahu’s office told Channel 13 that there are differing views within the prime minister’s inner circle over whether to offer Eisenkot a rotation agreement.

The Kan public broadcaster reported that the proposal had already been conveyed through unofficial channels, allowing Likud to explore the possibility without formally committing to it.

Eisenkot, however, remains sceptical of Netanyahu’s intentions and is continuing preparations to form a government before his mandate expires, Channel 13 reported. He can also seek a 14-day extension from the president.

The reported offer comes as Netanyahu faces the possibility of losing power after years at the centre of Israeli politics. A unity arrangement could allow Likud to remain in government, while giving Eisenkot an opportunity to lead the country first.

Election results leave both blocs short of a majority

Israel’s October 27 election produced a fragmented parliament, known as the Knesset, with 120 seats. No political bloc secured the 61 seats needed to form a government independently.

Netanyahu’s Likud party emerged as the largest single party, winning 27 seats. However, the parties that supported his outgoing coalition secured just 53 seats, down from 64 in the previous parliament.

Eisenkot’s Yashar party won 21 seats, while its partners -- Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad, the Democrats and Yisrael Beytenu -- secured 12, eight and seven seats, respectively. Together, the four parties have 48 seats, leaving them 13 short of a majority.

The remaining 19 seats went to Arab-led parties: the Joint List, with 11 seats, and Ra’am, with eight.

The results mean that neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot can form a government without attracting support from parties outside their respective blocs.

Eisenkot received the mandate to form a government from President Isaac Herzog on November 8, after 67 lawmakers recommended him for the task, compared with 46 who recommended Netanyahu.

The mandate gives Eisenkot 28 days to negotiate a coalition, with the possibility of a further 14-day extension.

Liberman warns of a possible political trap

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman has cautioned that Netanyahu’s reported offer could be an attempt to prevent the formation of a government without Likud.

"The change government is taking shape," Liberman wrote on X, warning that Netanyahu could offer Eisenkot a rotation agreement as a political manoeuvre.

Liberman argued that Netanyahu ultimately wants another election and could prolong negotiations before finding a reason to abandon them. Even if a unity government is formed, he predicted that Netanyahu could trigger a political crisis within months and return the country to the polls.

Military conscription emerges as a key sticking point

Eisenkot said in a lengthy social media post on Friday that he was willing to make compromises to form a unity government with Likud, but accused the party of refusing to engage in serious negotiations.

He said negotiating teams from Yashar and Likud had met only five times in two weeks, with Likud rejecting requests for more frequent meetings.

Eisenkot also said Likud had refused to agree to a state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack, remove what he described as extremists from the government, or discuss legislation requiring military or national service for all citizens.

The issue of military conscription has been particularly contentious, with parties in Eisenkot’s bloc campaigning to end sweeping exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men.

Eisenkot and Bennett are scheduled to meet on Sunday after reportedly postponing a meeting planned for Thursday amid disagreements over the issue.

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