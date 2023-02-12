Follow us on Image Source : AP Israel: Thousands join protests against PM Benjamin Netanyahu-led govt's judicial overhaul plans

Israel protests: Thousands of people in Israel took to the streets in several cities, demonstrating against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led government's plans to revamp the judiciary in the country. Meanwhile, critics claim that the new hard-line government's policies will undermine the Supreme Court, reduce judicial monitoring, and give politicians more authority. That, according to protesters, would weaken democracy.

The rift over the power of courts is deepening as the government is set to introduce some of the legislation in parliament Monday amid calls for partial strikes by businesses and professional groups.

For the sixth week, protesters pressed on with large rallies, with the main one in the central city of Tel Aviv and several smaller gatherings in other cities.

Protestors fear country would lose democracy

The government's proposed measures, which it believes are required to rein in activist judges' overreach, have been met with vehement resistance from various organisations, including lawyers, and concerns from business executives, further widening the country's already sharp political divisions.

“We are really afraid that our country is going to lose the democracy and we are going to a dictatorship just for reasons of one person who wants to get rid of his law trial," said Danny Simon, a protester from Yavne, south of Tel Aviv. He was referring to Netanyahu, who was indicted on corruption charges in 2021, allegations that he has denied.

What are Netanyahu government's three 'national goals'?

Taking over the country's leadership in December 2022, Netanyahu said that three "national goals" of his administration are to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons, begin construction of a bullet train that would run the entire length of the nation, and bring more Arab nations into the fold of the Abrahamic pact.

Amid repeated heckling by opposing members who called Netanyahu "weak" and "racist", the Prime Minister had told them to "respect the will of the voters," and that "this is not the end of democracy or the end of the country."

"In a democracy, you don't climb over the walls of the Capitol nor those of the Knesset," he said. It should be noted here that the Prime Minister had also promised to improve the personal safety of the citizens and lower the high cost of living.

(With inputs from AP)

