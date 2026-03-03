Israel strikes Iran's presidential house office in simultaneous attacks on regime leadership compound

Tel Aviv:

Israel said on Tuesday that it had carried out strikes on a key leadership compound in Tehran, describing it as the Iranian regime’s most central and significant headquarters.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces said the Israeli Air Force conducted overnight strikes on Monday based on what it called precise intelligence, targeting and dismantling facilities within the compound located in the heart of the capital.

According to the military, multiple munitions were dropped on the Presidential Office and the building housing the Supreme National Security Council. It added that the site where senior security officials convene for high level decision making was also targeted, along with an institution responsible for training Iranian military officers and other strategic infrastructure.

The IDF described the compound as one of the most heavily guarded complexes in Iran, spread across several streets in central Tehran. It claimed that top political and security leaders regularly met there to assess developments related to Iran’s nuclear programme and to formulate strategy concerning Israel.

The compound was also used by Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, who was killed on Saturday when Israel and the United States launched what they termed pre emptive strikes against Iran.

Calling the site the regime’s primary command centre, the Israel Defense Forces said the attack would further disrupt Iran’s command and control capabilities.

Iran's counterattack

Iran, shaken by the killing of Ali Khamenei and several other senior officials, has stepped up efforts to strike Israel and US assets across the Middle East. On Tuesday, a drone attack targeted the United States Embassy in Riyadh, sparking a fire and causing what Saudi Arabia described as minor damage. The United States Embassy in Kuwait was also struck and has been temporarily closed.

US President Donald Trump warned that military operations against Iran could extend beyond a month, saying the United States was prepared for a sustained campaign.

“From the beginning, we projected four to 5 weeks, but we have the capability to continue far beyond that,” Trump said on Tuesday.

Also read: IAEA confirms damage at Iran's Natanz nuclear site amid ardent strikes by Israel and US