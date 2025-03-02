Israel stops humanitarian aid entry in Gaza as ceasefire expires, Hamas calls it 'cheap extortion, war crime' The first phase of the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas ended on Saturday. Israel has warned Hamas that if it does not accept the extension proposal, it will have to face "additional consequences." Hamas has called it a 'cheap extortion, war crime and attack on ceasefire agreement."

In the latest development around the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, Tel Aviv on Sunday said that it is stopping the entry of all goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip and warned Hamas of "additional consequences" if it does not accept a new proposal for an extension of the ceasefire.

After Israel's announcement, Hamas accused it of trying to derail the fragile truce and said that the decision to cut off aid was "cheap extortion, a war crime and a blatant attack on the (ceasefire) agreement."

Notably, the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which included a surge in humanitarian assistance, expired on Saturday. The two sides are yet to negotiate the second phase of the ceasefire. In the second phase, Hamas was to release dozens of remaining hostages in return for an Israeli pullout from Gaza and a lasting ceasefire.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel said that it supports a proposal to extend the first phase of the ceasefire through Ramadan and Passover, or April 20. Israel said the proposal came from the Trump administration’s Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Under the Trump administration's proposal, Hamas would release half the hostages on the first day and the rest when an agreement is reached on a permanent ceasefire, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

There was no immediate comment from the United States, Egypt or Qatar, who have been mediating between Israel and Hamas for over a year.

What did the first phase of the truce yield?

Under the first phase of six weeks that ended Saturday, Hamas released 25 Israeli hostages and the bodies of eight others in exchange for the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Israeli forces also pulled back from most of Gaza, and Israel allowed a surge of humanitarian aid to enter.

But the first phase was marred by repeated disputes, with both sides accusing the other of violations. During the ceasefire, Israeli strikes killed dozens of Palestinians who the military said had approached its forces or entered certain areas in violation of the truce.

(With AP Inputs)