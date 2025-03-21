Israel’s Supreme Court has issued a temporary injunction blocking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to dismiss the country’s internal security chief.
Israel's Supreme Court temporarily blocks Netanyahu's dismissal of internal security chief
The ruling comes amid political tensions and growing concerns over the government’s handling of national security.
