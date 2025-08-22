Israel's Netanyahu says he'll approve military's plan for Gaza takeover amid renewed ceasefire talks Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remark comes days after Hamas said it has agreed to a new proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. Hamas said it has agreed to the ceasefire proposal "without requesting any amendments," and it has also delivered its response to the mediators.

Tel Aviv:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (local time) said he will approve the military's plan for the takeover of Gaza, but will also order the resumption of negotiations with Hamas to free all hostages and end the war on "terms acceptable to Israel". He made the remarks outside the Israel Defence Force's Gaza Division headquarters.

"I came today to the Gaza Division in order to approve the plans that the IDF presented to me and to the defense minister for taking control of Gaza City and for defeating Hamas," he said in a pre-recorded video message. "At the same time, I instructed to begin immediate negotiations for the release of all our hostages and for ending the war under conditions acceptable to Israel."

Hamas agrees for ceasefire

Netanyahu's remark comes days after Hamas said it has agreed to a new proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. Hamas sources told AFP that the Palestinian group has agreed to the ceasefire proposal "without requesting any amendments," and it has also delivered its response to the mediators.

Though Israel had approved a framework earlier, the Israeli Prime Minister has since said his country will only stop fighting as part of a comprehensive deal to release all 50 remaining hostages. However, it is not clear whether his remarks were coordinated with any Arab mediators, who are waiting for Israel's response to Hamas' proposal.

Amid this, a spokesperson of Netanyahu's office told The Times of Israel that Israel has 'no plans' to send a delegation for talks. However, another official said that Netanyahu will send a delegation once the place for talks is finalised.

Protests in Israel, Gaza

Earlier this week, families of the 50 hostages still being held in Gaza held a protest in Tel Aviv, condemning the expanded Israeli operation. The family members are planning to continue their protests in Tel Aviv. Out of these 50 hostages, the Israeli government believes that 20 are still alive.

A similar protest also erupted in Gaza City, where hundreds gathered to protest against Israel's plans to relocate Palestinians to other countries. "We want the war in Gaza to stop. We don't want to migrate. Twenty-two months it's enough. Enough death," Bisan Ghazal, a woman displaced from Gaza City, told AP.