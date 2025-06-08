Israel retrieves body of Thai hostage from Gaza as airstrikes continue, 95 killed in latest action Israel has recovered the body of Thai agricultural worker Nattapong Pinta, abducted by militants during the October 7 attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz and killed in captivity, officials said Saturday. The operation came amid continuing Israeli strikes across Gaza.

New Delhi:

Israel on Saturday said it had recovered the body of a Thai hostage taken into Gaza during the October 7 Hamas-led attack, as its military campaign across the strip intensified, killing at least 95 people in the last 24 hours, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The body of Thai national Nattapong Pinta, who was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz, was retrieved in a special operation by Israeli forces, the Prime Minister’s Office announced. He was reportedly killed in captivity near the beginning of the war.

The Israeli army said Pinta’s remains were recovered from the Rafah area in southern Gaza based on information provided by the military’s hostage task force and intelligence units. Pinta had been working in Israel’s agricultural sector and was one of many Thai workers caught in the crossfire during the October 7 assault.

Hostage group confirms Pinta’s death

According to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, Pinta’s fate had remained uncertain until Saturday. The group expressed condolences to his family and urged Israeli authorities to do more to bring home the remaining hostages or ensure proper burials for those killed.

Thais formed the largest group of foreign nationals taken hostage during the Hamas-led attack. At least 46 Thai citizens have been killed in the conflict so far, according to Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Before Saturday’s announcement, three Thai nationals remained in captivity while two others were confirmed dead.

Pinta was reportedly abducted by the Mujahideen Brigades, a lesser-known armed group that also took Israeli-American hostages Judith Weinstein and Gad Haggai, whose bodies were recovered two days earlier. The same group was also said to have kidnapped and killed Shiri Bibas and her two young children.

Military campaign continues across Gaza

The latest recovery of a hostage's remains comes as Israeli forces continue their operations in both southern and northern Gaza. Four airstrikes hit the Muwasi area between Rafah and Khan Younis. At the same time, a strike in northern Gaza killed seven members of a family, including five children, whose bodies were brought to Shifa hospital. The Israeli military said the campaign is aimed at dismantling Hamas’ capabilities in response to what it called “barbaric attacks.” It said all operations are conducted in compliance with international law, with efforts made to minimise civilian harm. Hamas and affiliated groups killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251 hostages during the October 7 assault. Of the 55 hostages still in Gaza, Israeli officials say more than half are likely dead. Only eight living hostages have been rescued so far. In retaliation, Israel’s military offensive has killed over 54,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The war has displaced nearly 90 per cent of Gaza’s two million residents and left vast swathes of the territory in ruins.

