Jerusalem: In a major development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a surprise visit to troops in southern Gaza on Thursday, his office said, just days before his speech to the US Congress. Netanyahu's visit to Rafah was announced hours after Israel's far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, visited Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site, a move that could disrupt the delicate Gaza cease-fire talks.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.