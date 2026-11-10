Israel parliament convenes after Netanyahu falls short of majority, Eisenkot gets chance to form government

Israel's newly elected parliament was sworn in on Tuesday, November 10, following an election that weakened Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's position but failed to give his main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, a clear path to power. The 120-member Knesset began its new session amid uncertainty over who will lead the next government and whether the country could face another election.

Netanyahu's Likud-led bloc secured 53 seats in the October 27 election, falling short of the 61 needed for a majority. Eisenkot's centre-right alliance won 48 seats, while Arab-led parties secured 19. President Isaac Herzog has given Eisenkot the first opportunity to form a government, but he must now navigate difficult negotiations with potential coalition partners.

Eisenkot faces difficult coalition choices

Eisenkot has until December 6 to form a government, with the option of seeking a two-week extension until December 20. His possible routes include forming a minority government with support from Arab-led parties, reaching an agreement with ultra-Orthodox groups, or entering a unity government with Netanyahu. Each option faces significant political hurdles.

Arab-led parties have indicated they could help Eisenkot remove Netanyahu from power, but cooperation with them remains contentious among several Jewish-led parties. Ultra-Orthodox parties have also so far indicated that they would not join an Eisenkot-led government.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, remains caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed. He has called for a unity government, although negotiations could still leave Israel heading towards another election if rival leaders fail to secure enough support.

Herzog urges lawmakers to avoid another election

Opening the new parliamentary session, Herzog urged lawmakers to work towards compromise and prevent another vote. "You must do everything to avoid a repeat election," he told members of the Knesset, according to Reuters.

The new parliament could also take up some of Eisenkot's campaign proposals, including establishing a state commission of inquiry into the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks and reversing parts of Netanyahu's judicial changes.

Netanyahu has questioned the election outcome by alleging voter fraud involving Arab voters. However, election officials have said they have found no evidence of fraud that could have affected the result.

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