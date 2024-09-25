Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon forced over 90,000 people to flee their homes: United Nations

At least 90,530 newly displaced people have been reported in Lebanon, including nearly 40,000 in 283 shelters, the International Organisation for Migration said on Wednesday.
This is a developing story. More details will be added.
