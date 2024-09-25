Wednesday, September 25, 2024
     
Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon forced over 90,000 people to flee their homes: United Nations

Thousands of people fleeing heavy bombardment in southern Lebanon have sought refuge in makeshift shelters across Beirut, as Israeli airstrikes intensify across the border.   

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Beirut Updated on: September 25, 2024 19:15 IST
Image Source : AP Lebanese woman sitting outside a shelter home

At least 90,530 newly displaced people have been reported in Lebanon, including nearly 40,000 in 283 shelters, the International Organisation for Migration said on Wednesday. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

