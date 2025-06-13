Israel launches 'Operation Rising Lion' on Iran, Netanyahu calls it 'successful opening strike' Israel launched Operation Rising Lion to strike at Iran’s nuclear, missile and military complex. The strikes left key military commanders and nuclear scientists dead.

Jerusalem:

In a bold and high-stakes military move, Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion" on Friday, targeting critical components of Iran's nuclear infrastructure, missile systems, and military command. The operation, described by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "a very successful opening strike," reportedly led to the deaths of several senior military commanders and nuclear scientists. Netanyahu stated that the offensive directly hit the core of Iran’s nuclear enrichment efforts, signalling a serious escalation in the ongoing tensions between the two nations. "We are after a very successful opening strike. With God's help, we are going to have many more achievements," Netanyahu said.

Earlier, Netanyahu said Israel struck at the heart of Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme. "We struck at the heart of Iran’s nuclear weaponisation programme. We targeted Iran’s main enrichment facility in Natanz. We targeted Iran’s leading nuclear scientists working on the Iranian bomb. We also struck at the heart of Iran’s ballistic missile programme," Netanyahu claimed. He dubbed Iranian nuclear and missile programmes an "existential threat".

Heavy damage to Iran's aerial defence systems

Israeli and Iranian sources confirmed heavy damage to Iran's aerial defence systems and nuclear facility along with the death of Iranian Army Chief of Staff, Mohammad Bagheri, and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami. Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that the strikes "improve the freedom of action in the air" for the Israeli Air Force. The Israeli Army also released a video from one of the strikes.

Iran threatens severe, unlimited retaliation

Reacting to Israel's strikes, Iran's armed said that there were "no limits" in their response. "Now that the terrorist regime occupying Al-Quds Jerusalem has crossed all red lines… There are no limits in responding to this crime," the Iranian armed forces general staff said in a statement. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would face "severe punishment" for the attacks. Iran’s Armed Forces spokesperson said both the US and Israel would "pay dearly."

Israel-Iran war

It should be noted here that Iran launched over 100 drones at Israel, the IDF said, which the air force shot down outside Israel’s borders. Sirens were also heard in Jordan when drones reached its airspace Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Home Front Command at around 10:50 AM said that the civilians no longer needed to remain close to bomb shelters. Earlier in the day, Netanyahu said the operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove the threat.

(With PTI inputs)

