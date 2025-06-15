Israel issues evacuation warnings as Operation Rising Lion targets Iranian military sites Israel has launched 'Operation Rising Lion' targeting Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure, warning civilians to evacuate weapons production sites. As tensions escalate, global concerns mount over the potential for a prolonged regional conflict.

New Delhi:

As hostilities between Israel and Iran intensify, the Israeli military has issued a stern warning to Iranian civilians, urging them to immediately evacuate all military weapons production facilities. This directive follows a series of retaliatory missile exchanges that have resulted in significant casualties and heightened fears of a broader regional conflict.

Evacuation warnings and strategic targets

On June 15, 2025, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the military would continue to target Iran's nuclear and weapons infrastructure, describing it as an effort to dismantle Iran’s military capabilities. An Israeli military spokesperson elaborated that the warnings extend to all weapons factories and related support sites. The escalation follows Israel’s largest military strike on Iran, aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear development and disabling its ballistic missile systems.

Operation Rising Lion: A strategic offensive

The Israeli operation, codenamed "Rising Lion," has seen extensive airstrikes targeting key Iranian military and nuclear facilities. Reports indicate that Israel has achieved air superiority over Tehran, with significant damage inflicted on Iran's military infrastructure, including missile bases and nuclear-related sites. The operation has resulted in the deaths of several top Iranian officials, including Revolutionary Guard commanders and nuclear scientists.

Prime Minister Netanyahu's stark warning

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a clear message to Iran, stating that any further attacks on Israel will result in severe retaliation. He emphasised that Israel is prepared to defend itself against any threats and will not hesitate to strike if provoked.

International reactions and concerns

The international community has expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict. While some nations have called for restraint, others have supported Israel's right to defend itself. The United States has reportedly aided Israel with air defence support, while international bodies like the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have warned against the dangers of attacks on nuclear facilities.

Ongoing tensions and future outlook

As the situation continues to evolve, both Israel and Iran remain on high alert. The potential for further escalation looms, with both sides preparing for possible extended military engagements. The international community watches closely, hoping for a de-escalation but bracing for the possibility of a protracted conflict.