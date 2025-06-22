Live Israel-Iran conflict: Trump says Iran's key nuclear sites 'completely and fully obliterated' by strikes Israel-Iran conflict Live updates: President Donald Trump said that US has struck three key nuclear sites in Iran. The sites are Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz, which lie at the heart of Iran's nuclear ambitions.

New Delhi:

As tensions escalate between Israel and Iran, US President Donald Trump has announced that American forces have carried out airstrikes on three key nuclear sites in Iran, Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. These sites are considered critical components of Iran's nuclear infrastructure, and the strikes mark a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. The US operation was reportedly conducted in coordination with Israeli efforts, as both nations aim to dismantle Iran’s nuclear ambitions. According to a Washington-based Iranian human rights group, at least 657 people have been killed in Iran so far, including 263 civilians, and more than 2,000 others have been injured. In retaliation, Iran has launched 450 missiles and 1,000 drones at Israel, resulting in at least 24 deaths.

