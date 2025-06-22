Advertisement
  Israel-Iran conflict: Trump says Iran's key nuclear sites 'completely and fully obliterated' by strikes

  Israel-Iran conflict Live updates: President Donald Trump said that US has struck three key nuclear sites in Iran.

Israel-Iran conflict Live updates: President Donald Trump said that US has struck three key nuclear sites in Iran. The sites are Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz, which lie at the heart of Iran's nuclear ambitions.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Fordo enrichment facility in Iran on January 24, 2025.
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Fordo enrichment facility in Iran on January 24, 2025. Image Source : AP
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

As tensions escalate between Israel and Iran, US President Donald Trump has announced that American forces have carried out airstrikes on three key nuclear sites in Iran, Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. These sites are considered critical components of Iran's nuclear infrastructure, and the strikes mark a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. The US operation was reportedly conducted in coordination with Israeli efforts, as both nations aim to dismantle Iran’s nuclear ambitions. According to a Washington-based Iranian human rights group, at least 657 people have been killed in Iran so far, including 263 civilians, and more than 2,000 others have been injured. In retaliation, Iran has launched 450 missiles and 1,000 drones at Israel, resulting in at least 24 deaths.

Follow for all the latest updates on the Israel-Iran conflict.

 

Live updates :Iran-Israel conflict

  • 7:55 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'Every American citizen or military personnel is now a target': Iran's state television

    Iran's state television warned US President Donald Trump that every American citizen or military personnel in West Asia was now a target, after the United States launched successful airstrikes on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. "The US has committed a crime against Iran by violating Iran’s airspace. It has no place in the West Asian region. Mr. President of the United States, you started it and we will end it," said the Iranian broadcaster, while displaying a graphic of US bases in the region.

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    US used six bunker-buster bombs on Fordo site: Trump

    Fox News said that US President Donald Trump told him that six bunker-buster bombs were used by the US to target Iran’s underground Fordo nuclear facility. It was previously speculated that two bunker-busters would be needed to destroy the site. The Natanz and Isfahan sites were hit with 30 Tomahawk missiles launched by American submarines some 400 miles away.

  • 7:52 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Entry and exit points of Fordow nuclear facility damaged in the US airstrikes

    Iranian state television said entry and exit points of Fordow nuclear facility have been damaged in the US airstrikes

     

  • 7:49 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What we know about three nuclear sites targeted by US?

    The US has struck three key nuclear sites in Iran, President Donald Trump said Saturday evening. The sites are Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz, which lie at the heart of Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Here's what we know about the three facilities:

    1. Natanz: The nuclear complex, about 250 kilometers (150 miles) south of the capital Tehran, is considered Iran’s largest uranium enrichment facility. Analysts say it is used to develop and assemble centrifuges for uranium enrichment, a key technology that turns uranium into nuclear fuel. Natanz has six above-ground buildings and three underground structures, two of which can hold 50,000 centrifuges, according to the non-profit Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI). Iran had been enriching uranium up to 60% purity at its above-ground Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Weapons-grade uranium is enriched to 90%.
    2. Fordow: Much is still unknown about the full size and nature of this facility, located close to the holy city of Qom and buried deep in a group of mountains. A good chunk of what we do know comes from a trove of Iranian documents stolen years ago by Israeli intelligence.The main halls are an estimated 80 to 90 meters (around 262 to 295 feet) beneath the ground. The US is the only country with the kind of bomb required to strike that deep,  Israeli officials and independent reports have previously said. Recently, IAEA reports suggested Iran had ramped up production of enriched uranium to a level of 60% at Fordow. The facility now contains 2,700 centrifuges, according to experts and the IAEA.
    3. Isfahan: Isfahan, in central Iran, is home to the country’s largest nuclear research complex. The facility was built with support from China and opened in 1984, according to the NTI. According to NTI, 3,000 scientists are employed at Isfahan, and the site is "suspected of being the center" of Iran’s nuclear program. It "operates three small Chinese-supplied research reactors," as well as a "conversion facility, a fuel production plant, a zirconium cladding plant, and other facilities and laboratories," the NTI says.
  • 7:46 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Pentagon news conference at 8 am

    President Donald Trump says that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will hold a news conference at 8 am Eastern Time on Sunday about the bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities. Hegseth will be accompanied by Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Trump in his White House remarks specifically congratulated Caine for the aerial strike.

  • 7:45 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Trump says he worked 'as a team' with Israel's PM to strike Iran

    US President Donald Trump said he worked "as a team" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the collaboration was "perhaps" like "no team has worked before." But Trump also noted that no military in the world except for that of the US could have pulled off the attack.

  • 7:44 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    United Nations condemns US strikes on Iran

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he was 'gravely alarmed' by the 'dangerous escalation' of American bombers attacking nuclear sites in Iran. "There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control — with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world," he said in a statement. He added that "at this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos" and called for further diplomacy.

  • 7:43 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Iran confirms attacks on atomic sites

    Iran's nuclear agency on Sunday confirmed attacks took place on its Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz atomic sites, but is insisting its work will not be stopped. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran issued the statement after Trump announced the American attack on the facilities. "The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran assures the great Iranian nation that despite the evil conspiracies of its enemies, with the efforts of thousands of its revolutionary and motivated scientists and experts, it will not allow the development of this national industry, which is the result of the blood of nuclear martyrs, to be stopped," it said in its statement.

  • 7:42 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'Middle East's bully must make peace now': Trump

    President Donald Trump called Iran "the bully of the Middle East” and warned of additional attacks if it didn't make peace. "If they do not, future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier," Trump said at the White House after the bombings of Iran’s nuclear facilities were announced earlier. Trump portrayed the strike as a response to a long-festering problem, even if the objective was to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons. "For 40 years Iran has been saying death to America, death to Israel," Trump said. "They have been killing our people, blowing off their arms, blowing off their legs with roadside bombs."

  • 7:40 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Trump says 'strikes were a spectacular military success'

    President Donald Trump said that the 'strikes on Iran's nuclear sites were a spectacular military success'. 

  • 7:39 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Trump calls Iran 'number-one state sponsor of terror'

    US President Donald Trump called Iran 'number-one state sponsor of terror'. 

  • 7:38 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Trump says Iran's key nuclear sites 'completely and fully obliterated' by strikes

    Trump says Iran's key nuclear sites 'completely and fully obliterated' by strikes.

  • 7:34 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Trump addresses the nation

    President Donald Trump is now addressing the nation after he announced this evening that the US has successfully hit three nuclear sites in Iran. Trump had been weighing military action for days as Israel and Iran continued to trade strikes.

     

  • 7:29 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Trump's decision to strike Iran will 'change history': Netanyahu

    US President Donald Trump's decision to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities will “change history,” Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early Sunday. "Congratulations President Trump, your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history," Netanyahu said in a video statement. "President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength.’ First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, President Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength," Netanyahu added.

  • 7:27 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Iran's state-run news agency acknowledges attack on nuclear facilities

    Iran's state-run IRNA news agency early Sunday acknowledged an attack on the country's Fordo nuclear site. Attacks also targeted Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites, it said. IRNA quoted Akbar Salehi, Isfahan's deputy governor in charge of security affairs, saying there had been attacks around the sites. He did not elaborate. Quoting a statement from Iran's Qom province, IRNA said: "A few hours ago, when Qom air defences were activated and hostile targets were identified, part of the Fordo nuclear site was attacked by enemies." (AP inputs)

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Jun 22, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Trump announces strike on Iran's nuclear sites

    US President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social account that America has conducted “successful” air strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The US president said that all the planes are now out of the Iranian air space. In a post on Truth Social, Trump confirmed about the successful completion mission: "We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home." "Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he added.

     

     

