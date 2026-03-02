Israel-Iran conflict: List of top Iranian leaders killed in attack

Jerusalem:

Several senior figures in Iran's political and military establishment, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were killed in the recent joint military strikes carried out by the United States and Israel. Those targeted included top defence officials, senior commanders, and key security advisers, indicating a coordinated effort to dismantle Iran’s leadership structure.

The Israel Defense Forces claimed that "all senior terrorist leaders in Iran's axis of terror have been eliminated" in the operation. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that 48 Iranian leaders were killed during the joint US-Israeli military action against Iran.

The IDF has announced, in a post on X, that "all senior terrorist leaders in Iran's axis of terror have been eliminated."

List of top Iranian leaders killed in attack

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Supreme Leader of Iran

Abdolrahim Mousavi: Iranian Chief of Staff

General Mohammad Bagheri: Former Iranian Chief of Staff

General Hossein Salami: Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

General Gholamali Rashid: Commander of the Khatam Al-Anbiya (Emergency Command)

General Amir Ali Hajizadeh: Commander of the IRGC Air Force

Hossein Mahdavi: Commander of the Syria-Lebanon Corps of the Quds Force

Mohammed Sinwar: Commander of Hamas' Military Wing

Yahya Sinwar: Leader of the Hamas Terrorist Organization

Ali Karkhi: Commander of the Southern Fornt of the Hezbollah terrorist organization

Ibrahim Aqil: Head of Hezbollah's Operations Array and Commander of the Radwan Force

Fuad Shukr: Hezbollah's Most Senior Military Commander

Hassan Nasrallah: Leader of the Hezbollah Terrorist Organization

Mohammed Deif: Head of Military Wing of the Hamas Terrorist Organization

Mohammed Al-Ghamari: Chief of the Houthi Terrorist Regime's Armed Forces

