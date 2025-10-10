Israel invites Trump to address Parliament as Gaza peace deal gains pace: 'Greatest friend of Jews' Israel’s Cabinet has approved a plan backed by former US President Donald Trump to establish a ceasefire in Gaza and secure the release of all hostages held by Hamas. The decision, announced early Friday, marks a significant move toward ending the two-year conflict that has devastated the region.

Jerusalem:

With the Gaza peace deal seemingly moving in a positive direction, Israel has invited US President Donald Trump to deliver an address before the Knesset (Israeli parliament). Calling the US President "greatest friend and ally of the Jewish people”, speaker Amir Ohana has written a letter to Trump in this regard.

Ohana hailed Trump for brokering the much-awaited truce between Israel and Hamas, which would eventually lead to the release of hostages.

“Your leadership, courage, persistence and vision have led not only to a deal securing the release of all Israeli hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7, but also to an unprecedented regional agreement accepted by nearly every nation in the Middle East," the letter read.

"It is therefore my profound honor and privilege to officially invite you to deliver a formal address to the nation before the Knesset," it added.

Ohana hails Trump for upholding Israel’s sovereignty

Ohana acknowledged Trump’s role in upholding Israel’s sovereignty, calling America “not only a military superpower but a moral superpower as well.”

"From recognizing Jerusalem as our eternal capital and moving the American Embassy there, to affirming our sovereignty over the Golan Heights, from creating the historic Abraham Accords to eliminating Iran's nuclear sites, and now to this momentous day: you have demonstrated that under your leadership, America is not only a military superpower but a moral superpower as well - and that peace comes through strength," it added.

Israel approves Trump-Backed Gaza ceasefire plan

Israel’s Cabinet has approved a plan backed by former US President Donald Trump to establish a ceasefire in Gaza and secure the release of all hostages held by Hamas. The decision, announced early Friday, marks a significant move toward ending the two-year conflict that has devastated the region.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the Cabinet agreed to the “outline” of the hostage release deal but did not comment on other parts of the plan, which remain controversial. Key issues, such as Hamas’ disarmament and Gaza’s future governance, are still unresolved.

Over 67,000 Palestinians killed so far

The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. Israel’s military response has been deadly, with Gaza’s Health Ministry reporting over 67,000 Palestinians killed and nearly 170,000 injured.

The conflict has left much of Gaza in ruins, caused food shortages and drawn global attention, sparking protests and accusations of genocide, which Israel denies. Analysts say the recent agreement brings both sides closer than ever to a potential end to the bloodshed that has destabilised the Middle East.